Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday expressed concern over the slow pace of development in the Dehra Assembly constituency of Kangra district, alleging that several road projects had failed to move forward despite proposals from local residents. The former Union Minister, while addressing a BJP workers’ conference at Haripur, said that people had expected development to accelerate after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur was elected MLA from Dehra but their expectations had been belied in several areas.

Anurag alleged that MPs were not invited to the inauguration of even road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and their names were not mentioned on plaques. Anurag, while talking to mediapersons later, said that more than 90 per cent of the work on the permanent campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dehra had been completed. He expressed hope that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the campus before Diwali.

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He said that funding-related issues had been discussed with the university Vice-Chancellor and the Union Minister concerned and efforts were being made to remove hurdles and complete the remaining work soond.