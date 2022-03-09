Anurag hands over 108 bikes to Himachal police

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 8

“Women safety is paramount among the priorities of the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated numerous programmes for the women,” said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Sports and Information and Broadcasting, here today.

He was addressing at function organised to mark Women’s Day by providing 108 bikes to the police. Anurag had arranged bikes for the police from Hero Moto Corp under the community social responsibility plan.

These bikes will be distributed to 54 police stations in six districts Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur. Anurag said the bikes would be put to use to help women in distress.

Dalhousie: Nine women from each panchayat would be trained in weaving and weaving machines would be installed in each panchayat so that the women could get employment.

Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj said this while speaking at an International Women’s Day function at Churah of Chamba district today. —