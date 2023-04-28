Anurag holds roadshow for Shimla MC poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today campaigned here for BJP candidates in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections. He said that every election, big or small, was equally important for the BJP.

Anurag led a roadshow from the Telegraph Office to Shere Punjab and also held corner meetings in support of the party candidates at Totu, Majyath, Khalini, Summer Hill and Krishna Nagar. He enjoyed ‘rajma chawal’ in lunch with students at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) during the campaign. He said the BJP would ensure one MC one tax and 24X7 water supply in the capital city.

Asked why a Union Minister was campaigning for the SMC poll, he said, “I am a party worker and will campaign for BJP candidates wherever elections are held.” He added that “The BJP takes every election seriously so as to serve people and take forward the development process”.

Anurag said, “The Congress has failed to fulfil the 10 guarantees given to people before the last Assembly elections but it is still making promises in the SMC elections.” He added that the way the Congress had gone back on the guarantees given before the Assembly elections, people no longer trust it.

He claimed that the BJP would again win the SMC elections. “The BJP lost the Assembly elections by a mere 0.9 per cent vote margin but now people are regretting having voted for the Congress,” he added.

Anurag said in the past five months, the Congress government had raised

Rs 6,000 crore loans, which works out to be Rs 40 crore per day.