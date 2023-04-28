Anurag: Imposition of water cess against state's interests

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said that the imposition of water cess was against the interests of Himachal, as it would discourage power producers from committing investment.

Anurag, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “I want to ask the state government whether it read the treaty before imposing water cess. Is it justified to impose a cess retrospectively?” He added that the water cess would discourage power producers and investors from coming to Himachal.

NPS money can’t be returned to govt The agreement under the NPS is between the employees and the Central Government, so the money will be returned to the employees at an appropriate time and not to the state government. Anurag Thakur, union minister

He said that if the imposition of the cess was in favour of Himachal, the Central Government would have supported it. “The Union Ministry of Power has termed the water cess imposed by various state governments as illegal and unconstitutional. It has written to Chief Secretaries to withdraw the cess,” he added.

Asked about the state’s demand for compensation in some other way, he said, “Instead of imposing water cess now, the then Virbhadra Singh government should have sought compensation when the UPA government was in power at the Centre.”

Asked whether the Central Government would return Rs 8,000 crore that Himachal government employees had deposited under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), he said the money could not be transferred to the state exchequer. “The agreement under the NPS is between the employees and the Central Government, so the money will be returned to the employees at an appropriate time and not to the Himachal Government,” he added.

The Union Minister criticised the Congress for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Congress must apologise to the Prime Minister for insulting him. If you can’t win elections, at least do not insult the Prime Minister,” he said.