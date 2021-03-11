Anurag inaugurates rainwater harvesting plants in 60 schools

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 7

Water is precious and people should understand its value to life on earth. This was stated by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, here today. Anurag was addressing a gathering after inaugurating rainwater harvesting plant at Government Boys Senior Secondary School here. He also inaugurated water harvesting plants of 60 other schools of Hamirpur district through virtual medium.

The water harvesting plants have been built by the ICICI Foundation under the CSR programme.

Anurag said students can generate awareness among people in their respective villages to make the campaign successful. He motivated students to play a significant role in cleanliness, water conservation and environment protection in the society. He said that water was very essential for life and it was the responsibility of all to conserve it.

The Union minister, while appreciating ICICI Foundation, said that the organisation has rendered commendable efforts for rainwater harvesting and water conservation.

He said that 75 Amrit Sarovars would be constructed in each district of the country on the completion of the 75th year of independence.

He urged all to extend cooperation to save forests from fire. He said that fire in forests has become a big problem. Forest fires not only destroy trees and plants but also innumerable animals and birds lose life.

Deputy Director Higher Education BD Sharma, Deputy Director Elementary Education Sanjay Kumar Thakur, Principal Neena Thakur, ICICI Foundation president Abhijit Saha, COO Anuj Agarwal, Regional Head Abhay Sharma were also present.