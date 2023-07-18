Anurag, Satti inspect flood-hit areas in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, July 17

Union minister Anurag Thakur today visited flood-hit areas in Una district and held a meeting with district-level officials to assess the damage. He was accompanied by Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti.

Thakur said the Swan river used to wreak havoc in the district during the monsoon. During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Center and the Prem Kumar Dhumal government in the state, channelisation of the river system was undertaken, which helped in reducing the losses due to floods.

He said the recent unprecedented rain caused damage to the bridge over the river in Ghaluwal village, besides damaging some other bridges, roads and public and private properties.

He said the Centre had already sent the first instalment of relief to the state although the state government was yet to submit the damage report to the Centre. He said the Centre had sent 13 companies of NDRF to Himachal for rescue and relief operations. Two NDRF helicopters had also been pressed into the service.

Thakur flayed statements by Congress leaders that the Centre was not helping the state. He said the Centre was committed to providing adequate relief to the state after the latter sent the complete damage report. He said the statement by Punjab CM blaming Himachal for floods in Punjab was unfortunate.

