Anurag should help state get disaster relief from Centre: CM

Hamirpur, January 9

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur should help the state in getting disaster relief funds from the Central Government, as he has an equal responsibility to ensure the welfare of the people of Himachal, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

Sukhu, while interacting with mediapersons in his native Nadaun Assembly constituency of the district, said that BJP leaders in the state were misleading people on the funds provided by the Central Government. He added that the funds given by the Central Government were routine funding and not disaster relief assistance.

He said that the state government had submitted disaster relief claims of over Rs 9,700 crore to the Central Government but got nothing. He added that his government had announced a package of Rs 4,500 crore to help disaster-hit people and even enhanced relief compensation in the disaster manual. Now, those who had lost their houses would be given Rs 7.5 lakh instead of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Later, the Chief Minister visited Sadoh, Mansai and Dhaneta villages and listened to public grievances. He assured the villagers of every help to the them. He laid the foundation stone of a new building block of Government Degree College at Dhaneta and also addressed a public meeting there.

Sukhu said that the previous BJP government had spoiled everything in the state, including education system and health facilities, and promoted corruption. He added that the economy of the state was in a shambles and his government had to take loans even to pay salaries to its employees.

He said that in one year of rule, his government had succeeded in improving the financial health of the state by 20 per cent.

He said that in just three months, 65,000 mutation cases and over 3,000 property partition cases had been settled in the revenue lok adalats in the state.

Sukhu also visited his mother at his home on the way to Dhaneta and took her blessings. Sunil Sharma Bittu, political adviser to Chief Minister; Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar, and Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Chairman of KCC Bank, were present on the occasion.

