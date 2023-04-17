Anurag targets Kejriwal on liquor scam

Una, April 16
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said yesterday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, main accused in the liquor scam, was already behind bars and the kingpin would also be arrested soon.
He was replying to questions by mediapersons on the CBI summoning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for interrogation. He said Delhi witnessed bungling in the name of liquor vends’ auction. A couple of other AAP leaders were also in jail on corruption charges.
On the recent encounter in Uttar Pradesh, he said why some political parties were perturbed on the death of a murderer and fugitive. “Instead of appreciating the police action against hardcore criminals, the Opposition is united in condemning the action. It is deplorable,” he added.
