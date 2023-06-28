Anurag Thakur: Booth-level workers important, serving selflessly

Una, June 27
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today presided over a meeting of BJP activists at Sainsowal village in the Haroli Assembly segment.
He said that the polling-booth level workers’ bodies were important for the party, as they had a direct connection with people and were serving them selflessly. The meeting was organised as part of the ongoing ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme of the party.
Anurag said that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these booth-level workers’ bodies were working with dedication and helping in sorting out people’s issues. He added that the booth-level workers were the extended arms of the BJP, which is the biggest organised network of people in the world.
