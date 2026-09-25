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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Anurag Thakur flags industrial exodus, blames Cong policies

Anurag Thakur flags industrial exodus, blames Cong policies

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.
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Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur today criticised the Congress government over what he described as an unfavourable policy environment that was forcing industries to migrate from Himachal Pradesh.

“Absence of adequate facilities and a favourable environment is affecting new investment in the state, while existing industries are being forced to migrate,” he said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a business establishment at Baddi.

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Anurag warned that continued closure and migration of industries would directly affect investment and employment opportunities in the state. He recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s contribution in granting a special industrial package to Himachal, which, he said, gave a major push to industrialisation. He also lauded former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jairam Thakur for promoting the industrial sector.

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He alleged that the present government had failed to provide adequate concessions to industries or attract fresh investment. He said previous BJP governments had offered concessions in electricity tariffs, whereas steep hikes during the Congress tenure had increased the financial burden on industries.

He also questioned the poor condition of roads in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area, saying inadequate infrastructure was adding to investors’ difficulties.

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Raising another concern, Thakur said delays in granting permissions under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act were creating hardships for investors. He said central projects aimed at strengthening Himachal as a pharma hub had failed to gain momentum and claimed that the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh had also been affected by financial and policy issues.

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