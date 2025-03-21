Anurag Thakur gets relief as HC stays BFI notice

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has stayed the notice that cancelled the nomination of Anurag Singh Thakur for the electoral college of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Thakur was nominated by the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) for the upcoming BFI elections.

The BFI president had issued a notice on March 7, stipulating that only genuine and duly elected members of state units affiliated with BFI would be allowed to represent their states in the elections. Based on this notice, Thakur's nomination was rejected. While staying the operation of the March 7 notice, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel observed that the president of BFI did not have the authority to unilaterally issue such a directive. In fact, the duty of the president is to ensure that rules and regulations are properly followed, Justice Goel said.

The BFI was directed to treat the nominations of both Anurag Thakur and Rajesh Bhandari as valid and proceed with the election process.