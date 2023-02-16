Anurag Thakur launches 24x7 DD Himachal channel

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 15

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur launched a 24x7 DD Himachal channel here on Thursday.

The channel will now broadcast programmes round the clock.

“The long-standing demand of the people has been met. It’s a matter of great pride for the state,” Thakur said while launching the channel.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu thanked the Union minister. “Getting a 24x7 channel for a small state like Himachal has been possible only because you are the Information and Broadcasting Minister,” said the CM.

DD Himachal had started operations in 1995 with a 30-minute programme, which was gradually increased to four hours a day.

Thakur said the channel would help the state show its art and culture, heritage and other attractions to the rest of the country and the world. “The channel will be available on DTH platform. People will be able to see the channel in any part of the country,” said Thakur.

He said the channel would help boost tourism in the state by showcasing places of tourist interest.

“There could be programmes on religious destinations, sports and adventure sites, and our heritage sites. This would bring in a lot of tourists to the state,” said Thakur.

“We will try and accommodate good programmes from DD Himachal on DD National as well,” he said.

Thakur said the state could take its music and culture to the world, just like the neighbouring Punjab had done. “Besides the programmes on art and culture, those on our freedom fighters and brave soldiers should be made,” he said.

He said state-of-the-art equipment had been provided to ensure the channel ran smoothly.