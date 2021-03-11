Anurag Thakur lays foundation stone of AstroTurf stadium at Majra in Paonta

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 8

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, today laid the foundation stone of a Rs 7.50 crore AstroTurf hockey stadium at Majra in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district.

While addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said, “A sum of Rs 7.50 crore would be incurred on the stadium as against Rs 5.50 sought earlier to facilitate the budding hockey players, especially women. Hostel facility would also be provided.”

“It was brought to my notice by Nahan MLA Dr Rajiv Bindal that the girls were playing on grass in rural areas. In order to promote rural talent, the Astroturf hockey stadium would be provide to them. The stadium replete with all facilities would be constructed by the Sports Ministry,” informed Thakur.

“Once the stadium is constructed it would be ensured that best coaches came to Majra for training budding players. Efforts are afoot to make Himachal a front-runner in the field of sports as there was no dearth of talent. Apt sports infrastructure would be created in every district to enable budding talent hone their skills,” the union minister said.

While elaborating on the initiatives of his department, Thakur said, “Apart from sprucing up infrastructure facilities across the nation, 450 coaches have been appointed in the last one year. Eminent sportsmen were being imparted training and sportsmen were being given daily pocket money as an incentive.”

“To promote talent, as many as 1,000 sports centres were being constructed nationally under the Khelo India campaign and 750 centres would be made functional by August. A national centre of excellance was being created in every state.”

He said that cricket stadiums would be constructed wherever land was available. Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said that he even faced court cases for constructing cricket stadiums in the state.

The Hamirpur MP received a rousing welcome on his arrival at Kala Amb by the MLAs Dr Rajiv Bindal and Sukhram Chawdhary and other BJP leaders. A bike rally was also taken out from Kolar to Majra by an enthusiastic crowd of youth.