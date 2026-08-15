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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Anurag Thakur leads Tiranga Yatra in Hamirpur, calls for unity & national resolve

Anurag Thakur leads Tiranga Yatra in Hamirpur, calls for unity & national resolve

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur participates in the Tiranga Yatra at the Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur on Friday.
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Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur called for national unity and resolve, asserting that divisive and separatist elements must never be allowed to take root in the country while addressing a gathering during the Tiranga Yatra at Gandhi Chowk here today. Thakur said he bowed to the courage, spirit and resilience of the families of martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

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Thakur also paid tribute to Captain Vikram Batra and said, “Brave sons of the soil like Captain Vikram Batra made the supreme sacrifice for the honour, pride and glory of our nation. His indomitable valour, courage and dedication to the motherland will continue to inspire future generations forever,” Thakur remarked. He added that it was solely due to the supreme sacrifices of these brave martyrs that citizens today could proudly unfurl the Tricolour with freedom and dignity.

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Speaking to the media, Anurag launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements.

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Earlier, he led the Tiranga Yatra through the Main Bazaar of the town, which was attended by people from all sections of society and across age groups, including schoolchildren.

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