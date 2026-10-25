Anurag Thakur marks birthday by honouring 30 women athletes

MP Anurag Thakur felicitated 30 women athletes who have demonstrated their talent at the national level as part of his birthday celebrations here today.

Earlier, a religious ceremony was held, during which he performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ and presented school bags and food items to nine young girls. He also distributed study materials to children residing at an orphanage in Sujanpur. The initiative aimed to promote their education and underscored a sense of social responsibility towards securing a brighter future for them.

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BJP workers also organised a blood donation camp at the Samirpur Rest House to mark his birthday, collecting 52 units of blood.

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Anurag Thakur also sought the blessings of his father, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, and his mother, Sheela Dhumal. His wife, Shaifali, was also present.

Rakesh Thakur, president of the BJP’s district unit, said the blood donation initiative aimed to ensure the availability of blood for patients in need and raise awareness about blood donation in society.

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Those present on the occasion included MLAs Indradutt Lakhanpal and Ashish Sharma, former MLAs Vijay Agnihotri, Dr Anil Dhiman, Kamlesh Kumari and Rajiv Saizal, along with several party office-bearers, workers and local residents, who extended birthday wishes to Anurag Thakur.