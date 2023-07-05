Anurag Thakur reviews development works at Haroli

Our Correspondent

UNA, JULY 4

Union minister Anurag Thakur today visited a cow shelter in Pamvtha village of Gagret sub division where he hoisted the national flag on a newly erected 108-feet mast. He appreciated the efforts of Swami Amarjyoti, who runs the cattle shelter home, saying that 125 destitute cows were getting shelter and care here.

Anurag said that a budgetary provision of Rs 1,902 crore had been made in the current budget for three separate rail line projects in the state. A provision of Rs 1000 crore has been made for Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Baeri rail line, Rs 450 crore for Chandigarh-Baddi line and Rs 452 crore for Nangal-Talwara line.

The Union minister mentioned health projects like the PGI satellite hospital for Una, work on which was under progress. He said a mother and child hospital had been constructed with Central government funding in Una at a cost of Rs 34 crore. He said that development was a priority in the Narendra Modi government and Una district had received its share.