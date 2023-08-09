Anurag Thakur seeks aid for restoration of roads in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 8

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur today sought liberal assistance from the Central Government for the reconstruction of damaged houses and roads in Himachal.

Anurag met Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh in New Delhi and sought funds for the reconstruction of 5,000 damaged houses and 2,700 km of roads, which were totally damaged due to torrential rain. He was accompanied by Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma.

Anurag apprised Giriraj Singh about the geographical constraints and problems faced by Himachal in carrying out reconstruction work. “Colosal damage has been caused to infrastructure in Himachal and it will require huge amounts of money to restore normalcy,” he said.

Anurag sought funds under the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana to rebuild roads. He said relief for building houses could be given under the PM Gramin Awas Yojana.

