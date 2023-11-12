Anurag Thakur slams Congress over unfulfilled poll promises

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 11

The state government had failed to fulfil its 10 guarantees and the governance had turned from bad to worse in the state. This was stated by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, here today. He said he went to campaign in three poll-bound states and people wanted to know the status of guarantees promised by the Congress before 2021 Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

He added that he told them that the Congress had failed to fulfil promises it had made here. The BJP would win with thumping majority in Assembly elections as the Congress had failed on all fronts, he claimed. Thakur alleged that in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the congress regime was full of corruption.

Speaking on the smog in Delhi, Thakur said the national capital had turned into a gas chamber due stubble burning in Punjab. He said this had added to the pollution in Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders had turned a blind eye towards this problem. He said both states were being rule by AAP and had failed to curb the problem and people were suffering due to environment pollution.

Earlier, Anurag Thakur participated in a road show in the main bazaar here and extended wishes to the people on Diwali. He also addressed a meeting of the district BJP unit.

