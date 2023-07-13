Anurag to visit flood-hit areas

Hamirpur, July 12
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will visit flood-hit areas and other places affected due to the inclement weather in the state.
Anurag, in a press note issued here today, said that he would visit the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency for three days from July 14. He added that 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force were working in the constituency to provide immediate help and rescue people.
He said, “People can contact phone numbers 9317221289 and 8580616570 in case of an emergency.”
