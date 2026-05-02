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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Apex court verdict in Anurag Thakur’s hate speech case triumph of truth, justice: MLAs

Apex court verdict in Anurag Thakur’s hate speech case triumph of truth, justice: MLAs

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Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:55 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, MLA Barsar
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The judgment of the Supreme Court is a triumph of truth and justice, said BJP legislators Indra Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar) and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) on Friday. They welcomed the clean chit given by the Supreme Court to former Union Minister and MP Anurag Thakur in an alleged hate speech case of year 2020. They asserted that the court decision symbolised the triumph of truth, justice and democratic values.

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Lakhanpal said that for years, driven by political malice and ideological opposition, the Opposition had resorted to levelling baseless allegations and launching malicious propaganda with the sole objective of maligning the image of BJP leaders like Anurag Thakur, who worked tirelessly for the development of the country and Himachal Pradesh. He added that the Supreme Court’s unequivocal verdict conclusively proved that the confusion created and allegations levelled by the Opposition were entirely devoid of facts. Sharma said that Anurag had consistently prioritised national interest, social harmony and the politics of development. He added that the people of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency had always viewed Anurag as a positive and visionary leader. Levelling allegations against such a leader was contrary to democratic norms and propriety, he claimed.

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He said that the SC judgment served as a fitting reply to all those who engage in peddling false narratives for the sake of political gains.

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