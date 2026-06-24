APG Shimla University flags off 34-day 'counselling awareness caravan'

Shimla University (APG), in association with NextGen, on Wednesday flagged off its 34-day-long ‘counselling awareness caravan’ from the university campus, aimed at providing career guidance, admission counselling, and awareness about higher education opportunities to students across Himachal Pradesh.

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The caravan will travel across various districts of the state over the next 34 days to help students and their parents make informed decisions about academic and career pathways. The campaign will focus on emerging career opportunities, scholarships, skill development, and industry-oriented education.

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Speaking on the occasion, Usha Chauhan, Director Admissions, said that the caravan will cover various districts of the state and serve as a platform to guide students and their parents about higher education opportunities, career options, and the importance of industry-ready education in today’s competitive world.

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Gurkirpal Singh, Assistant Director, CTPL, stated that the initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and industry by creating awareness about skill-based learning, professional development, and career-focused academic programmes. He added that the campaign will help students understand the evolving demands of the job market and make well-informed career choices.