New students find their stage at APG Shimla University talent hunt

The Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW) Office of APG Shimla University organised Talent Hunt 2026 to provide newly admitted students a platform to showcase their talents, build confidence and contribute to their overall development.

During the programme, students showcased their talents through dance, singing, modelling and other creative performances. The initiative aimed to help students overcome stage hesitation, develop self-confidence and become actively involved in university life from the beginning of their academic journey. It also provided an opportunity for students to interact, work together and develop communication, teamwork and stage presentation skills.

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Student coordinators Janvi Ranjan, Peeyush, Arya Rattan, Aditi, Sejal, Mehak and Shalini played an important role in preparing and encouraging the participants. Their continuous support and coordination helped the new students prepare for and confidently present their performances.

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The DSW Office appreciated the efforts of the student coordinators, media team and participants in making the programme a success. Talent Hunt 2026 concluded with appreciation for the participating students, who took their first steps onto the university stage and demonstrated their talents with enthusiasm and confidence.