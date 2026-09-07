APG Shimla University honours faculty, pupils on 14th anniversary

APG Shimla University celebrated its 14th Foundation Day with cultural performances and a felicitation ceremony for students, faculty members and employees who had contributed to the institution’s growth.

Highlighting the university’s 14-year journey, chancellor Er Suman Vikrant said the institution had faced several challenges and achieved important milestones since its inception, but its academic progress had remained uninterrupted. He said the university had emerged as a preferred destination for students from Himachal Pradesh, other parts of the country and abroad.

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Addressing students and faculty members at the celebration, he attributed the university’s achievements to the collective efforts of its management, faculty and staff. He said the university would focus further on research, job placements, job creation and the development of world-class infrastructure in the coming year.

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Newly appointed vice-chancellor Prof Dr Devinder Sharma congratulated the students and faculty members and appreciated the cultural performances presented during the programme. Student teams performed traditional Nati, Punjabi and Kangri dances, besides the ‘Suswagtam’ welcome performance.

The university management honoured each performing team with a cash prize of Rs 5,100 in recognition of its enthusiastic participation and contribution to the celebrations. The university also honoured faculty members and employees who had rendered outstanding services with appreciation certificates and mementoes.

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The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dean, Faculty, Dr Ashwani Sharma. He expressed gratitude to the university management, faculty, staff, students and all others associated with the institution for their contribution to the university’s growth.