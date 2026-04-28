APG Shimla University kicks off ‘Treveni Utsav’ with walkathon

Students of APG Shimla University launched the ‘Treveni Utsav’ with a ‘World Peace Walkathon’ and ‘Save Environment Rally’, promoting messages of global harmony and environmental conservation.

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The event was flagged off by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rajendra Singh Chauhan, who attended as the chief guest. Addressing students, Prof Chauhan said that alongside sportsmanship, young people must cultivate a strong sense of social responsibility. He praised the initiative, noting that it reflected the students’ awareness and commitment to global welfare and environmental protection.

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Highlighting the importance of sustainability, he remarked that nature must be treated with care and respect. He urged students to protect natural resources, stating that the earth, air, and water were essential to life and must be preserved. He also encouraged them to maintain cleanliness not only in playgrounds but across the campus and wider community. Stressing practical action, he called on students to plant trees, conserve water, reduce plastic use, and spread awareness. Even small efforts, he added, could collectively bring about meaningful change and help safeguard the environment for future generations.

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The ‘Treveni Utsav’ will continue over the next two days, featuring a range of sporting events including kabaddi, volleyball, chess, football, athletics, carrom, boxing, table tennis, tug of war, ludo and other recreational games.

The final evening will showcase cultural performances representing various states. These will include Himachali folk songs, the traditional Nati dance, Hindi and Punjabi music, folk dances, drama, and stage presentations.