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Home / Himachal Pradesh / APG University students display talent in three-day Triveni Utsav

APG University students display talent in three-day Triveni Utsav

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:14 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Mamta Mokta felicitates winners of the Triveni Utsav at APG Shimla University in Shimla on Saturday.
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Students showcased exceptional skills in various sports, including boxing and table tennis, during the three-day Triveni Utsav organised at APG Shimla University in Shimla that concluded on Saturday. The women’s kabaddi tourney turned out to be one of the most thrilling events of the festival, where junior girl players defeated senior faculty members while in the women’s tug of war, the faculty team emerged victorious over the junior students.

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Apart from sports, environmental awareness activities and colourful cultural events were the major attractions of the festival. Mamta Mokta, a Member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and former professor of Himachal Pradesh University, was the chief guest on the occasion. She said that APG Shimla University was a unique educational institution where students from different states of India and other countries study together. She added that the university was a shared platform that reflected the spirit of unity in diversity and presented a true glimpse of “Mini India”.

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Mamta said that the theme of the Triveni Utsav - Environment, Sports, and Culture - delivered three important social messages: protecting the environment was our responsibility, sports were essential for health, discipline and life values, while culture kept us connected to our roots. She added that bookish knowledge alone was not enough and practical learning and skills were equally important for success in life. She appreciated the university for providing modern education, innovation and holistic development opportunities to students.

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Mamta praised the sports talent displayed by the university students, cultural performances and the delicious national and international cuisines prepared by the students of the Hotel Management Department. She honoured the winners of various events with trophies, medals and certificates and wished them success in their future endeavours.

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