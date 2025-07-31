APG varsity inks pact to transform edu with AI

In a transformative move, APG Shimla University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GeniusMentor, the country’s leading AI-powered personalised education platform, aiming to reshape the future of learning by combining advanced AI technology with the university’s academic excellence.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed by Registrar RL Sharma in the presence of Dean of Academics, Prof Dr Anand Mohan; Dean of Student Welfare Dr Neelma Sharma; and Dr Ashwani Sharma, Head of the School of Journalism at APG Shimla University.

Through this partnership, GeniusMentor will integrate its AI-powered tutoring platform into the university’s curriculum, offering personalised learning paths, 24X7 academic support via AI tutor avatars and data-driven assessments to track student performance.

Advertisement

Additionally, educators will benefit from advanced dashboards that provide insights into individual student progress, enabling them to address learning gaps and enhance teaching effectiveness. This collaboration aims to improve student outcomes by providing adaptive learning paths and real-time performance feedback, making learning more accessible and engaging.