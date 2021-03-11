Solan-based APMC conferred national award

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 22

The Solan-based Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) was today honoured with the Prime Minister’s award for excellence in Public Administration, 2019, for the successful implementation of the e-National Agriculture Market (NAM) scheme.

The award was received by Deputy Commissioner Kritika Kulhari and APMC Solan secretary Ravinder Sharma on the occasion of the 15th Civil Services Day in Delhi yesterday. A cash award of Rs 10 lakh has also been awarded to the APMC along with certificate of excellence.

This e-Nam is a pan-India electronic trading portal which networks the existing APMC mandis to create a unified market for agriculture commodities. It provides a single window service for all APMC-related information and services. This includes commodity arrivals, prices, buy and sell trade offers, provisions to respond to trade offers, among other crucial services, said the DC.

This scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on April 14, 2016 on a pilot basis and Solan was among the few mandis which was selected for its implementation in the first phase. Trading in tomatoes, peas and apples had started through the e-NAM portal initially.

In the year 2019-20 as much as 91,928 quintal agriculture produce was sold through the APMC. The committee had created a national record by transacting business worth Rs 44.89 lakh. The facility has benefitted about 1,500 farmers. The APMC was also undertaking several modernizations measures to enhance its reach.

In the first phase, 19 e-NAM mandis have been opened in Himachal under this scheme. Solan APMC has bagged this award for the second time after 2016-17.

