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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Apologise for national anthem allegations, Sullah MLA asks Sukhu

Apologise for national anthem allegations, Sullah MLA asks Sukhu

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:20 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Vipin Singh Parmar, Sullah MLA
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The BJP on Tuesday said that the allegations levelled by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu against the Opposition over the national anthem issue were “unfortunate” and that he presented incorrect facts in the Vidhan Sabha. The BJP held a press conference at the Vidhan Sabha after Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania ruled that the video of the national anthem sung on August 21 would be made available to the members on request. Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar, while addressing mediapersons, said that the video that had now become public clearly showed that the BJP legislators had not disrespected the national anthem. “The Chief Minister is trying to defame BJP leaders and schemes launched by BJP governments. He should tender an unconditional apology to the entire country. Congress MLAs, who supported him, should also apologise,” Parmar added.

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He said that when the national anthem was played on August 21, all BJP legislators stood at their places and sung it with due respect. “Thereafter, the Opposition raised the issue of singing the national song, citing rules and a recently issued protocol and demanded that it also be accorded due respect,” he added.

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Parmar said that the Chief Minister should apologise on the floor of the Assembly for levelling serious allegations against the BJP members. He added that the BJP’s position was clear that both national anthem and the national song should be accorded full respect. He again urged the Chief Minister to publicly apologise for allegedly misleading the House and making accusations against the BJP legislators.

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