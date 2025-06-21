Apology after threat to Himachal Dy CM on Facebook

A youth has apologised for making threatening comments on his Facebook page against Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia.

An FIR was lodged against the youth in Haroli, Una, on the complaint of a local resident for issuing a death threat against the two leaders on his Facebook page on Thursday night. “I apologise to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Rakesh Kalia. I had made some wrong comments against the two on my Facebook page. I apologise for it, and won’t do it again,” he posted on Facebook through a handle called Sharp Shooter Nabhi Wala. The police, though, has already filed an FIR against him.