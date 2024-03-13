App not ready, green tax in Shimla on hold

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 12

Vehicles from other states entering Shimla will not have to pay the proposed green tax for a while as the mobile application through with the fee was to be collected is still in the works.

With a view to save the environment, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) had decided to collect green fee from the other states’ vehicles entering Himachal Pradesh via a digital application from April 1 onwards.

The MC, during the recent Budget session, had announced to digitally collect green fee from the vehicles entering the state’s capital from the other states from the new financial year. With this, the Corporation had set a target to earn a revenue of around Rs 10 crore.

SMC Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the tax would not be implemented in the town for a while as the Corporation was having talks with many companies over the mechanism to collect the fee.

He said the application was being developed and the tax would be collected once the application will be ready.

The collection of the green fee in Shimla had been proposed for many years and the corporation had also started collecting it a few years ago. However, the green tax was discontinued as it led to huge traffic jams at the entry points of the town.

