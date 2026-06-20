Appeal challenging BJP-backed Zila Parishad member Sheila Kumari’s SC status filed in Solan

In a development that could spell trouble for BJP-supported Zila Parishad ward member Sheila Kumari, an appeal challenging her Scheduled Caste (SC) status has been filed by Vinita Kumari before the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Solan, on Saturday.

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Vinita had unsuccessfully contested the Zila Parishad election from Dangri ward as a Congress-supported candidate.

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The development comes close on the heels of the district administration fixing June 27 as the date for the election of the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Zila Parishad.

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The caste controversy is not new for Sheila Kumari, as she has faced similar allegations each time she has contested an election.

The DC had earlier received directions from the Secretary (Revenue) to verify her caste records following a complaint received in 2017. According to the pedigree table of her family, her caste was recorded as Vohra prior to 1972 and was subsequently changed to Scheduled Caste without any official order. This fact was communicated to the Secretary (Revenue). If established, the Vohra caste status would debar her from holding Zila Parishad Ward No. 6, which is reserved for a Scheduled Caste woman.

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The advocate who filed the appeal on behalf of Vinita before the DC on Saturday claimed that documents submitted by Sheila Kumari during the Zila Parishad elections were found to be incorrect upon examination. He alleged that revenue records of 1956-57 recorded the family’s caste as Vohra, which falls under the general category. Similar entries were found in records of 1964-65 and 1969-70, where the caste was recorded as Vohra/Khatri. However, in the records of 1974-75, the caste was found to have been abruptly changed to Koli, a Scheduled Caste.

The advocate claimed that no such change could be made without following the prescribed legal procedure. He further alleged that the SC caste certificate issued to Sheila Kumari in 2010 was procured on an incorrect basis. He added that inquiries conducted in the matter following complaints made by various individuals in the past remained inconclusive and were still under consideration. According to him, no competent authority has given Sheila a clean chit and her caste status remains under scrutiny.

When asked why objections were not raised at the time Sheila filed her nomination papers for the Dangri Zila Parishad seat, the advocate said the non-availability of the requisite documents prevented them from formally objecting, though oral submissions had been made before the Assistant Returning Officer.

Sheila Kumari, however, has contested various elections, including those for the Block Development Committee (BDC), Zila Parishad, Pradhan, and the Vidhan Sabha, on the basis of a caste certificate issued by the Tehsildar, Solan. She said the matter was pending before the High Court and that a final order was awaited, while denying any wrongdoing.

She alleged that the fresh challenge was aimed at preventing her elevation as Zila Parishad chairperson, as the post is reserved for a Scheduled Caste woman. She also questioned why the issue had not been raised when she filed her nomination papers.

While Sheila Kumari is also being viewed as a potential Vidhan Sabha candidate, she claimed that the latest development was an attempt to discourage her from contesting next year’s Assembly elections.