Apple belts prove bitter for BJP

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 8

The discontent among apple growers seems to have hit the BJP hard. Of the 13 Assembly constituencies in the major apple growing districts of Shimla, Kinnaur and Kullu, 10 seats have gone to the Congress. Of the eight seats in Shimla, the Congress has bagged seven (It was five last time). In Kullu, the Congress won two and one in Kinnaur.

“The anger of apple growers against the BJP government is one of the major reasons for the BJP’s debacle. The BJP government made the mistake of taking apple growers’ lightly and paid the price,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

The manch had led the biggest apple agitation since 1990 against the government earlier this year over the increasing challenges in apple cultivation, including the steep rise in input costs and increase in GST on packaging material.

“The BJP never paid any heed to the genuine demands of apple growers for almost two years. And when apple growers were forced to launch an agitation, the government remained indifferent. The Horticulture Minister, in particular, did not show any concern towards the apple growers,” said Chauhan.

Unhappy over the government’s handling of their demands, apple growers made it a major political issue. And considering that around 2 lakh households in several constituencies depend on apple for their livelihood, apple-related issues were certain to make some impact on the outcome of the poll.

In the debacle of the BJP in the major apple growing areas, growers send a message to the incoming government as well. “The Congress will have to bear in mind that fruit economy is the livelihood of lakhs of households and hence it can’t be ignored. The government will need to react positively to their concerns right from the start, not in its last year. Farmers aren’t into politics but if they are pushed to the corner, there’s going to be reaction,” said Deepak Singha, the president of Plum Growers’ Association.