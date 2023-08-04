Apple Day event at Mashobra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 3

Apple Day was organised at the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station, Mashobra, of the University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, here today. Around 50 farmers from Mashobra block of Shimla district participated in the event.

Dinesh Singh Thakur, Associate Director, addressed the gathering and acquainted it about the history of apple.

He also told them about the efforts the university was making in introducing and developing commercial varieties of apple. The queries of farmers were also addressed. Faculty members of the regional station were also present in the programme.

#Shimla