Apple growers’ body to hold protest on July 6

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 21

Seb Utpadak Sangh will stage a protest outside the offices of SDM and Tehsildar on July 6 to reiterate their apple-related demands. The sangh took the decision at its meeting here today.

In the meeting, the sangh also opposed the government’s decision that allows the growers to pack up to 24 kg apple in a box.

“The decision is not practical and it will be difficult to implement. The government should bring in universal cartons instead of telescopic carton to ensure fair and transparent trade,” said Sohan Thakur, president of the Seb Utpadak Sangh.

In the meeting, the sangh discussed and demanded the implementation of the APMC, Legal Meteorology and Passengers and Good Tax Act to save growers from exploitation. Besides, the growers demanded that apple packaging material be exempted from GST and the HPMC and HIMFED release the pending payment immediately, etc.