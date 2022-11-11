Apple growers differ with FM on import duty

Shimla, November 10
Responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s assertion that the import duty on apple had been levied at a maximum of 50% as agreed under the WTO pact, growers said the cess on the US produce was 70% since 2019.
“If the import duty on apple from the US could be enhanced to 70%, why it can’t be done for the produce being imported from other countries, especially Iran,” said Sanyukt Kisan Manch convener Harish Chauhan.
The apple growers have been demanding the increase of the import duty on apple to 100 per cent, especially on the cheap produce coming from Iran that’s hurting the domestic farmers a lot. “If the government wants, it can put apple in the special category status. It can then easily raise the duty,” said Lokinder Bisht, president, Progressive Growers’ Association.
