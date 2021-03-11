Himachal apple growers disappointed; were expecting relief from PM Modi

Shimla, May 31
Apple growers were hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would announce some relief for them in the form of a hike in import duty and a Kashmir-like MIS scheme.
“We came to the rally hoping that the Prime Minister will make some big announcement for apple growers. Unfortunately, our hopes have been dashed yet again,” said Harish Chauhan, president of Fruit, Vegetable and Flowers Association.
“Hopes were particularly high because the Prime Minister had in 2014 promised to raise import duty on apple while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
