Budget: Apple growers of Himachal unhappy

Say nothing done to bring down input cost, raise profit

Budget: Apple growers of Himachal unhappy

The Budget has left a bitter taste in the mouth of apple growers.

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, February 1

The Budget has left a bitter taste in the mouth of apple growers. With their profits sliding year after year due to a volatile market, sharp increase in input costs, and heavy import of apple from other countries, the growers feel the Budget has failed to address any of their concerns.

The biggest disappointment is the unchanged import duty on apple, which continues to be 50 per cent. “We have been demanding for long that the duty be raised to 100 per cent. The unchanged duty will continue to hurt the domestic apple market,” said Lokinder Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers Association.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had also requested the Centre to increase the import duty on apple to 100 per cent during his meetings for consultation on the Union Budget in Delhi last month. Thakur had even made the suggestion that apple be excluded from the list of fruits and other commodities brought under the Open General License.

“Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself promised to increase the import duty on apple when he had come to Himachal ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Seven years have gone by, but nothing has been done on this front. It is very disappointing and discouraging for the apple growers,” said Harish Chauhan, president of the Himachal Pradesh Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Growers Association.

Also, there’s no relief on the rising cost of packaging material. “The GST on apple cartons has been increased to 12 per cent from 5 per cent. As a result, the cost of cartons has also gone up, adding to the ever-increasing input cost,” he said.

Sanjay Chauhan, an apple grower, felt the continuous cut back on subsidies on pesticides, fungicides and fertilisers would put the apple industry under a lot of stress. “The rising cost of chemicals and fertilisers is making apple production almost unsustainable. No relief has been provided on this count, too,” he said.

Besides, the absence of any incentive/subsidies on building small-scale storage facilities has also come as a dampener for apple growers.

Bisht, however, did see some silver lining in the largely disappointing Budget. “The increase in the incentives to farmer product companies and reduction of GST and surcharge on cooperative societies could be seen as a comforting step,” he added.

Promised, not delivered

  • Import duty on apple unchanged at 50%
  • GST on apple cartons hiked to 12% from 5%
  • Subsidies on pesticides, fungicides and fertilisers cut
  • No incentive/subsidies on building small-scale storage facilities

#BUDGET #himachal apple

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

2
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Majithia to fight only from Amritsar East

3
Trending

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

4
J & K

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge of Udhampur based Northern Command

5
Punjab Election

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

6
Punjab Election

Punjab Election: Congress out to mollify rebel candidates

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh reports 156 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

8
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

9
Punjab Election

MS Kaypee loses out to Sukhwinder Kotli in Adampur

10
Nation

Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia: Fair & fearless

Don't Miss

View All
British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Top Stories

Possibility of new world order post-Covid pandemic; initials indicators are visible: Modi

Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM

Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...

Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people’s response on its CM face

Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face

The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...

Video of Sunil Jakhar’s claim that 46 MLAs had backed him as CM candidate after Amarinder had quit goes viral

46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...

To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani

To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani

Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...

Cities

View All

With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Majithia vs Sidhu: With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

In fray only from Amritsar East: Bikram Majithia

Tarn Taran: Setback for Congress as 12 sarpanches, others join AAP

A close contest on the cards in Attari

Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Once again Chandigarh PGI gets less than what it sought

Budget 2022: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation grant-in-aid up, but short of demand

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Graft case: Punjab IAS officer in judicial remand

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Two BSP candidates file papers from Nawanshahr

‘Sada Channi’ jerseys kick up a row in Jalandhar

69 file papers on last day in Jalandhar district

Constituency Watch: Jalandhar West

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

8 dead, 207 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Expenditure, general, police observers appointed

Ludhiana: New DEO Jaswinder Kaur joins

Congress candidates Vishnu, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers

Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Civil Surgeon gets memo over slow vaccination pace in Patiala district

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, completes 74 years

Railways renames DMW 'Patiala Loco Works'