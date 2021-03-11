Apple growers protest on Shimla’s Mall Road, over 100 arrested

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 17

Several apple growers were arrested following their protest at the Mall Road over the “betrayal and indifference” of the government here today.

The protesters, which included women and young girls as well, were arrested for violating Section 144 and were detained at the Boileauganj Police Station till the filing of the report.

“There are over 100 of us at the police station. We are demanding an unconditional release. We will not fill up a bail bond. Now, it’s for the government to decide now whether they want to release us or keep us in the jail,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella body of various apple growers associations spearheading the protest against the rising input costs and depleting profits.

Meanwhile, SP Shimla Monica Bhutunguru said that the protesters have not been arrested. “We did not arrest them, they courted arrest. They need not fill up the bail bond and are free to leave,” the SP said.

The apple growers started their protest at the Mall Road around 2pm, raising slogans against the government. The police then forced them into the buses and took them to the Boileauganj Police station. Upset with the government for not addressing their demands despite a meeting with the Chief Minister and the formation of a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, the apple growers resorted to courting arrest under their ‘jail bharo andolan’.

“We have been betrayed by the government. The government said that a committee would be formed under the chairmanship of UHF, Nauni, Vice-Chancellor to fix and supervise the procurement prices of the private CA stores. The Adani owned CA stores have already announced their prices. And now, the government is befooling by saying that the prices were fixed by the committee,” said SKM convener Harish Chauhan.

“A few announcements made by the government are mere announcements and many of our demands are still unaddressed,” he added.

CPM leader Rakesh Singha, who was also with the protesters, alleged that there was a nexus between the government and the private companies. “The government should not make the mistake of taking the apple growers lightly. They have taken to the street to save their livelihood, and will not take a step back until the government yields,” he said.

The SKM officials said the protest would not stop and they would scale up their protest further in the coming days.