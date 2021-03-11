Himachal apple growers to court arrest today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Apple growers will court arrest here tomorrow as part of their ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ against the “government’s indifference” towards their demands.

Farmers will continue agitation: Manch Apple growers have had enough and are not going to take a step back. If the government is thinking the protest will die down with time, it’s making a big mistake. — Harish Chauhan, convener of sanyukt kisan manch

The apple growers allege that the government has not fulfilled any of the assurances it had made to them before and after their protest at the Secretariat on August 5. They say that they have no option now but to fill jails. “On August 5, the Chief Secretary had sought 10 days to look into our demands. Unfortunately, there has been no response from the government in the past 10 days. So, we will start our ‘jail bharo andolan’ from Wednesday,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of several apple growers’ associations.

Manch co-convener Sanjay Chauhan accused the government of lying and trying to misguide the growers. “On August 5, the Chief Secretary told us that a committee under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has been formed to fix and supervise the procurement prices of private CA stores. The Adani group and other CA stores have since announced their prices unilaterally. Where’s the committee that the government has made? Clearly, the government is lying,” he said.

Following the meeting of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with apple growers on August 28, the government had made some announcements such as bearing 6 per cent GST on cartons, restoring the old subsidy scheme on pesticides, releasing the pending MIS payments, etc. The growers, however, allege that these are mere announcements, meant to misguide them.

