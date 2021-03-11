Apple-laden pick-up vehicle caught in slush on Paonta NH

Solan, August 19
Poor state of the Paonta Sahib-Ronhat national highway-707 was exposed when an apple-laden pick-up van was caught in slush.
Labour engaged in widening this highway had to manually push the vehicle as its wheels were stuck in heavy slush near Ronhat. The incident took place when a team of World Bank and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) was inspecting the construction work yesterday.
World Bank official Neha Vyas, regional official of MORTH Varun Aggarwal and project director Vivek Panchal were inspecting the work when the incident took place. The video of the incident had gone viral, evoking strong reaction from the people who flayed the poor upkeep of this road.
Residents have been complaining about the shoddy upkeep of road by the private company engaged in widening the road but little has been done to address the problem.
Not only was the dumped debris causing havoc as it flowed into a limestone plant but also damaged arable land and potable water schemes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...