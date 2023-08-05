Apple-laden truck overturns, driver, cleaner hurt

Solan, August 4
An apple-laden truck overturned on the Kumarhatti-Nahan highway near Kanlog last night. “The truck was en route to Dhalli in Shimla district when the mishap took place. The driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve and the truck overturned on the road. The driver and a cleaner sustained minor injuries,” Som Dutt, Additional SP, Sirmaur, said.
Apple boxes fell on the road and were damaged. The Parwanoo-Dharampur stretch of the Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway (NH)-5 is closed for traffic for restoration work for the past three days and so heavy vehicles, including apple-laden trucks, are plying on the Kumarhatti-Nahan highway.
Som Dutt said that additional police force had been deputed on the highway in view of the movement of apple-laden trucks.
