Apple orchardists to gherao Adani stores in Himachal Pradesh on Aug 25

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 18

Apple growers seem determined not to back out from the fight they have started over their depleting profit margins. A day after courting arrest on the Mall Road over the “indifference” of the Himachal Pradesh Government, they have decided to gherao the three Adani Group-owned CA (controlled atmosphere) stores on August 25. The growers have also decided to open a legal front against the government. The Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella front of various associations, will approach the court seeking strict implementation of the provisions of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act. “If the government thought the protest will peter out with time, it was mistaken. We will hold dharna at all Adani-owned CA stores on August 25,” said SKM convener Harish Chauhan.

Adani’s and other private CA stores procure apple and sell the same at a higher price once the harvesting season is over. However, these stores are small players. Of the total 5-7 lakh metric tonnes of apple produced in the state, the three Adani stores procure around 20,000 metric tonnes, which is 2% to 3% of the total sale. “Adani stores may not be procuring a lot, but their procurement rates influence the open market. More often than not, the market slumps after Adani stores announce their procurement prices,” said Chauhan.

He claimed that the premium apples these CA stores bought at around Rs 75-85 were later sold at much higher rates.

“Adani offered a price of Rs 88 per kg in 2020, and in 2022 they are offering Rs 76 per kg when the growers’ input cost has increased so much. How justified is this?” asked Chauhan.

Deepak Singha, an SKM member, said they would soon move the court. "The government will have to answer in the court why it is so reluctant to provide all facilities mandated in the Act to the growers,” he added.

APMC Act