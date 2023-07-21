 Apple pricing: Himachal CM, Horticulture Minister take different stands, confusion prevails : The Tribune India

While Sukhu said apples can be sold by weight (per kg) or boxes as per the choice of farmers, Jagat Negi maintained that apple would be sold on per kg basis only

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu holding a meeting with arhtiyas in Shimla on Friday. Photo Credit: Twitter/ @SukhuSukhvinder



PTI

 Shimla, July 21

Confusion prevails over the pricing of apples in Himachal Pradesh as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi have taken different stands on the issue.

The “arhtiyas” (commission agents) called off their strike on Thursday on the assurance of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to sell apples by weight (per kg) or boxes as per the choice of farmers while Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday maintained that apple would be sold on per kg basis and arhtiyas violating the norms would face action.

Earlier, apples were sold on a box basis but this year the new system of selling apples per kg with a cap of 24 kg was introduced by the state government after consultations with all the stakeholders. So far, about one lakh boxes of apples have been sold.

A uniform carton for sale would be introduced next year. Apple is Rs 5,000 crore economy in Himachal.

Talking to reporters on Friday, the horticulture minister termed the strike without notice by the commission agents as unjustified and said that arthiyas went on strike as action was being taken against those dealing with boxes and not per kg.

When asked about the chief minister's assurance, the minister said that it is not in my knowledge and our stand is clear that fruits especially apple would be sold on weight (per kg) and notification in this regard has been already issued.

He said that in case arthiyas are adamant, the government have options to rope in Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC), arthiyas from outside the state would be invited, pending licence would be issued to arthiyas willing to sell and purchase apples in kilogrammes and a new mandi would be opened if needed.

He said that our teams are monitoring the situation and strict action would be taken against violators not following the prescribed norms.

Referring to the statement of commission agents that it is impossible to weigh the produce as there is no space, he said that the new mandis in Parwanoo, Solan and Parala (nearing completion) would be given but apple would be sold as per kg.

The growers are confused due to a communication gap and reports of arhtiyas purchasing apples by boxes are pouring in from mandis.

"The horticulture minister is with the apple growers but it is unfortunate that the Chief Minister has sided with arthiyas and we stand by the horticulture minister as growers are getting better prices for their produce under the new practice of selling apples per kilogramme, said Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association president Harish Chauhan.

If the CM had talks with commission agents, he should have also heard apple growers who are requesting to meet him since January 21 this year, he said and added that the profit margins of arthiyas have reduced and now they are trying to fail the system.

"A commission agent takes a six per cent commission for the sale of apples. Earlier, the grower used to get a price of Rs 24 per kg for 34-36 kg weight but under the new system the growers get the right price," Sanjay Chauhan, an apple grower, said, adding that this year the early variety Tideman fetched Rs 2,400 per box in comparison to Rs 1,200 last year.

"We have called off the strike after assurance from the CM that apples be purchased as per the preference of the farmer, which implies that the purchase would be per kilogramme as well as per box depending upon the choice of farmers," State Arthiyas Association President Harish Thakur said.

Earlier on Thursday, he had said, "We are not against selling apples per kilogramme but the issue is that it is impossible to weigh the produce and there is no space and added that we went on symbolic strike due to harassment by the authorities as arthiyas were challaned in some Mandis." About 70,000-80,000 boxes come to the mandis with the space to accommodate 20,000 boxes, and the process is very time-consuming, Thakur said, adding that mandis in Haryana and Punjab are buying apples per box.  

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

