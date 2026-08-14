Apple production in Himachal likely to fall by up to 50%; good prices cushion losses

Himachal Pradesh’s apple production is likely to fall by 40 to 50 per cent this year compared with last year. The state produced around 3.5 crore apple boxes last year. While the Department of Horticulture estimates the produce at around 2 crore boxes this year, many growers feel the production could be much lower.

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“Apple arrivals so far are just 50 per cent of the quantity marketed during the corresponding period last year,” said Satish Sharma, Director, Department of Horticulture. Apple arrivals so far are broadly in line with the department’s estimate of a 40 to 50 per cent drop in production this year.

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Such a drastic fall in overall production could cause big losses to growers. However, consistently good market rates since the season started have offset the losses to some extent for apple growers in low- and mid-elevation areas. Harvesting in higher elevations is yet to begin.

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“The average rates have been between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per box,” said Lokinder Bisht, a grower from Rohru. Premium-quality apples, meanwhile, have been fetching Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per box.

“The crop is quite poor this time, but good prices have cushioned the losses due to low production,” said Bisht.

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Along with open markets, private players procuring fruit directly from growers are also offering good prices. A big firm like Reliance and some small players are offering prices in the range of Rs 130 to Rs 145 per kg to growers.

“Last year, we opened our prices at Rs 92 per kg. This time, we are offering Rs 130 per kg as the produce is much less,” said the owner of a small procurement firm in Rohru.

Reliance, on the other hand, is offering Rs 145 per kg for the best-quality apples. The private companies currently buying apples sell the fruit to consumers without storing it. Private players like Adani Agri Fresh, which stores and sells apples after the season is over, will start procurement shortly.

Growers hope the prevailing high prices will prompt private players like Adani Agri Fresh to offer good prices when they start procuring apples. According to sources, Adani Agri Fresh is likely to delay procurement this season.

“The kind of apples the company buys for storage isn’t ready yet. In all probability, the company will start procurement later than usual,” the source said. Over the last couple of years, the company started procurement around August 25.