Apple production in Shimla likely to drop by 47% this season

Around 2,30,989.98 metric tonnes of apples are expected to be produced this year during the apple season in Shimla district, which is almost 47.59 percent less than last year. In 2025, about 4,40,684 metric tonnes of apples were produced in the Shimla district.

Advertisement

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, while he chaired a meeting regarding the preparations of the upcoming apple season in the district.

Advertisement

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding apple transportation, traffic management, freight rates, establishment of control rooms and availability of workers, packaging material and other arrangements during the season.

Advertisement

The DC directed all officers concerned that the orchardists should not face any inconvenience during the apple season and the transportation and marketing system should be operated effectively.

He also directed all the departments to work in coordination to make the apple season successful and to provide uninterrupted transportation and marketing facilities to the orchardists.

Advertisement

The DC said all SDMs will meet with apple growers, truck operators and pickup unions in their respective areas to assess the need for transport vehicles.

“Information regarding the requirement of trucks from other districts and states should be shared with the DC office and if necessary, the district administration will arrange for trucks from outside districts and states. Availability of adequate labour for apple plucking and transportation will also be ensured,” he said.

The DC directed SDMs to meet with truck and pickup unions and orchardists to discuss transportation rates.

“A committee consisting of the SDM, DSP, Public Works Department Executive Engineer (XEN), and HRTC representative will be formed to determine freight rates. Transportation charges will be determined by kilogram/tonne, rather than by the box. Rates will take into account road conditions, diesel prices, and cargo weight. The fixed freight rates will be displayed in control rooms, notice boards and prominent locations,” he said.

“The main control room will be operated by SDM Theog in Fagu until July 15, 2026, with staff from other departments deployed as needed. The control room will be equipped with necessary facilities, including telephones, faxes, and CCTV cameras. Deployment of adequate police force will also be ensured. Apple crates will be counted only once at the exit points and at the main control room in Fagu,” he said.

“Drivers and cleaners of all transport vehicles will be issued ID cards from the main control room, which will be verified by the police personnel stationed at the control room,” he added.

The DC further said adequate police force will be deployed to maintain smooth traffic flow.

“A special route plan will be implemented for traffic management. No trucks will be allowed to enter Shimla town and will be diverted via the Dhalli-Mehli bypass. Apple-laden trolleys (vehicles with trailers) will not be allowed to travel between Theog and Shimla from 5:00 am to 9:30 pm. Empty pickup vehicles will be routed via Bhekhalti. Only transport vehicles will be allowed to park/wait on one side of the road between Dhalli and Fagu,” he said.