‘Apple rotting, expedite road restoration work’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 6

The state government must expedite the road restoration work as farmers are facing a lot of difficulties in transporting their agricultural produce and apple crop to mandis. Apple has started rotting in orchards in the absence of transportation to fruit markets, causing heavy losses to growers, said BJP leader Chetan Bragta here yesterday.

Bragta, in a press note issued here, said, “A number of roads are still closed, causing inconvenience to people. The apple season has begun and orchardists and other farmers are facing a lot of difficulties in transporting their produce to the mandis. In some areas, apple has started decaying in orchards.”

“In the past few days, weather was comparatively better but still the state government was not able to restore many roads. The restoration work has been moving at a snail’s pace, which is unfortunate. Several bus routes are closed for the past over 20 days and people residing in the affected areas are suffering. The government must prioritise road restoration in the apple belt so that the losses of farmers can be minimised,” he added.

Bragta said, “In the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly segment, several roads are still closed. We request the state government to restore these roads as soon as possible and where roads have suffered substantial damage, construct alternative routes. The Central Government has been assisting the state government in every possible way.”

#Shimla