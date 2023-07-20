 Apple row: Commission agents call off strike after talks with CM : The Tribune India

  Apple row: Commission agents call off strike after talks with CM

Apple row: Commission agents call off strike after talks with CM

Commission agents refused to purchase apples on a kilogram basis and were on strike

Apple row: Commission agents call off strike after talks with CM

Apple grover harvesting the apple crop during the apple season at Kotkhai in Shimla district. Tribune File



PTI

Shimla, July 20

Arthiyas (commission agents) on Thursday called off their strike after assurance from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that apples be purchased on the preference of the apple grower.

Commission agents refused to purchase apples on a kilogram basis and were on strike.

“We have called off the strike after assurance from the CM that apples be purchased as per the preference of the farmer, which implies that the purchase would be per kilogram as well as per box depending upon the choice of farmers,” State Arthiyas Association President Harish Thakur said.

Apples were not sold in the majority of the Fruit markets (mandis) in Himachal Pradesh as arthiyas (commission agents) went on strike, claiming there is no space to weigh the produce.

On the other hand, the apple growers said arthiyas are conspiring to fail the new practice of selling apples per kilogram as growers are being benefited.

Earlier, apples were sold per box but from this year the new system of selling apples per kg with a cap of 24 kg was introduced by the state government after consultations with all the stakeholders.

So far, about one lakh boxes of apples have been sold. A uniform carton for sale would be introduced next year.

The growers are getting better prices for their produce under the new practice of selling apples per kilogram.

Earlier, terming the strike without notice as illegal and uncalled for, Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association President Harish Chauhan on Thursday said it is the duty of the government to make arrangements for the sale of apples and arthiyas not following the prescribed norms should be blacklisted.

The apple growers have already suffered vagaries of weather and even the roads are damaged due to heavy rains, he added.

Talking to the media persons here, he said that under the new practice, the profit margins of arthiyas and loaders have reduced and therefore, they are trying to fail the system. The change is revolutionary and we stand by the government.

“A commission agent takes a six per cent commission for the sale of apples. Earlier, the grower used to get a price of 24 kg for 34-36 kg weight but under the new system the growers get the right price, Sanjay Chauhan, an apple grower, said, adding that this year the early variety Tideman fetched Rs 2,400 per box in comparison to Rs 1,200 last year.

State Arthiyas Association President Harish Thakur said, “We are not against selling apples per kilogram but the issue is that it is impossible to weigh the produce and there is no space”.

“We went on a symbolic strike due to harassment by the authorities as arthiyas were challaned in some Mandis, “ he added.

About 70,000-80,000 boxes come to the Mandi’s with the space to accommodate 20,000 boxes, and the process is very time-consuming, Thakur said, adding that Mandi’s in Haryana and Punjab are buying apples per box.

We are not against the apple growers or the government, he said, adding they provide us ample space to weigh the apples and introduce universal packing.

Apple is a Rs 5,000 crore economy in Himachal.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

