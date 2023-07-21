Apple sales suffer at fruit mandis in Solan, Parwanoo

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 20

With the commission agents on strike during the day in various Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) of the state, no trading took place in the three fruit mandis of Solan, Parwanoo and Chakki Ka Mor today.

Solan is among the major apple selling points for orchardists from Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts.

About five to six small vehicles had arrived in the morning from various parts of Shimla district. The produce could not be sold. The vehicles then headed for Panchkula market as uncertainty prevailed in the committee about the sale.

Boxes of fruits were seen lined up in the fruit mandis with no buyers. The market, which is abuzz with traders during this time of the year, wore a deserted look. The traders body had proceeded to Shimla in support of their association members.

Sunil Thakur, a trader, when contacted said, “The state government has not provided us any infrastructure to weight apples in the APMCs and it was a cumbersome process to weight the entire quantity prior to their purchase.” The growers, however, pointed out that the decision to sell the apples by weight was favourable for them who had to incur at least Rs 400 per box on packing, loading and transportation.

