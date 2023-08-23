Himachal: Apple season sluggish, orchardists worried

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 22

Apple season has been sluggish this year as sale of apple boxes has witnessed a sharp dip as compared to the corresponding period last year through the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Solan.

Apart from the inclement weather marred by lesser snow and continuous rains, the damaged roads of the apple belt in Shimla district as well as the Parwanoo-Dharampur National Highway-5 have added to the woes of the growers.

A large number of growers sell their crop through apple mandi at Solan, Parwanoo and at Chakki Mor. Owing to its proximity to Chandigarh and Delhi, traders throng Solan to buy apples from all over the northern region.

Figures secured from the APMC, Solan, reveal that as against 1.75 crore boxes sold last year merely 7.77 lakh boxes have been sold this year till now. A huge shortfall has been registered this year in this apple season which began on July 3.

“The terminal market at Parwanoo witnesses the maximum trade with 4,26,856 boxes out of the total 7,77,079 having been sold from here as against 8,307 sold from Chakki Mor this season,” informed Bias Dev Sharma, an official of APMC, Solan.

The season usually lasts till mid-September and a major part of the season has elapsed.

“Inclement weather and lesser chilling hours affected the initial growth of the apple crop. The continuous rains with fewer sunny days hit the size and quality during the later stage. Rusting has also affected the quality of apple owing to higher moisture content in the air,” said Govind, an apple grower from Jubbal in Shimla district. Orchardists lamented that disease like leaf fall further added to the problem as the size and colour of the fruit were hit.

