Apple set for train travel across nation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 14

Apple can be transported to various parts of the country through trains this season. The Northern Railway has sent a proposal to Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi conveying its interest in offering the transport facility to apple growers. “The Railways has sent a proposal. It seems keen on it. The final decision rests with the apple growers,” Negi said.

From Shimla, Kalka The Railways officials told the growers that they can provide the service to the growers from Shimla, Kalka or even Chandigarh. Aditya Negi, shimla deputy commissioner

The DC today invited Railways officials for a review meeting where all stakeholders, including apple growers, were present. “The Railways officials told the growers that they can provide the service to them from Shimla, Kalka or even Chandigarh. The Railways will attach wagons from these stations as per the load,” Negi said.

The Railways could provide the service from this season itself, if the apple growers were ready. “The Railway officials even shared the freight rates that they will charge for various places in case the growers want to avail the service,” the DC said.

Apple growers are happy with the option of having the Railways as an alternative to transport their fruit across the country. “It’s indeed a welcome step on part of the Railways. We have told them that air-conditioned wagons will be required for the purpose,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch. “However, a lot of things will have to be worked out before it can become a reality,” he said.

Meanwhile, the farmers raised the issue of fixing freight by weight, instead of boxes, this season. As for freight by weight, the growers said it must be done in accordance with the Himachal Pradesh Passengers and Goods Taxation Act.

“We will go to the court, if the freight is not fixed as per the Act. The freight was fixed last time as per the Act in 1996, but it has not been amended since then. The amended rates have to be approved by the government,” said manch co-convener Sanjay Chauhan.